Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

Three youths reportedly kidnapped Hardeep Singh Raju, a local resident, from the Phase 1 vegetable market and chopped off his fingers with a machete near the Badh Majra cremation ground on February 8. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The alleged assailants, Gaurav Sharma, Tarun and their accomplice, ensured that the fingers were dismembered completely before fleeing the spot. The victim was taken to the PGI where the doctors operated on his hand to restore the fingers, but got limited success.

Gaurav had come out of jail two days ago. The trio made a video of the incident and put it on the social media. A case of kidnap, assault, snatching and under sections of the Arms Act was registered against the three suspects on February 9.

The DSP (City 1), Harinder Singh Mann, said, “The police are searching for them. The suspects believe the victim was involved in the murder of their brother, Bunty Sharma, last year.”

On August 17 last year, Bunty (26), a resident of Badh Majra, was beaten with rods in a bloody clash between two groups at Guru Nanak Colony in Kharar around 11 pm. He was taken to the PGI where he died.

Bunty, who had been jailed earlier, had received a phone call from a friend, Hardeep Singh Raju, who told him that he was being assaulted by a group of youths. Eyewitnesses said a group of around 15 youths fatally injured him with rods and swords.

Video in social media

