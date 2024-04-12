Mohali YPS girls log 37-0 win in inter-school basketball tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

Cagers of hosts Yadavindra Public School (YPS) here recorded a one-sided 37-0 win over YPS, Patiala, on the opening day of the 1st Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Inter-School Girls’ U-17 Basketball Tournament and the 6th Amanjit Memorial T20 Inter-School Boys’ U-17 Tournament.

Learning Paths School (LPS), Mohali, recorded a 32-21 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38, while LPS (II) defeated YPS-Patiala 38-2. Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, recorded a 41-34 win over Vievk High School.

In the cricket championship, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated LPS-Mohali by two wickets. The Mohali team were bundled out at 61 runs.

St Kabir School, Sector 26, logged a 27-run win over YPS-Mohali. Batting first, the Sector 26 team posted 107 runs at the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Mohali team managed to reach only 80.

YPS-Patiala recorded a stunning 15-run win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. The Patiala team scored 131 runs for five wickets in 20 overs, while the Sector 45 team could manage to post 116 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Gurukul School, Panchkula, won the last match of the day by recording a six-wicket win over Vivek High School.

