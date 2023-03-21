Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 21



The movement of traffic was restored on the Airport Road in Mohali after police uprooted the tent pitched by the sympathisers of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh from Sohana Gurgwara chowk and removed them with minimal force today afternoon. They were protesting against the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

Over 35 activists were whisked away by the police in buses. Police officials said the action was taken after protesters caused inconvenience to the road users and visitors at the Sohana gurdwara for the last four days.

After the protesters were removed, police partitioned the road with barricades and ensured the movement of vehicles from both sides.

"Minimal force was used to evict the protesters. There was a minor altercation between the protesters and the gurdwara officials after the talks failed. So, to maintain law and order, the protesters were taken away. Action will be taken against the protesters according to law,” said AS Aulakh, senior police official present at the spot.

A couple of cops also received minor injuries during the eviction process but the police later said that no official has been injured.

