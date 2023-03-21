Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 21
The movement of traffic was restored on the Airport Road in Mohali after police uprooted the tent pitched by the sympathisers of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh from Sohana Gurgwara chowk and removed them with minimal force today afternoon. They were protesting against the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his supporters.
Over 35 activists were whisked away by the police in buses. Police officials said the action was taken after protesters caused inconvenience to the road users and visitors at the Sohana gurdwara for the last four days.
After the protesters were removed, police partitioned the road with barricades and ensured the movement of vehicles from both sides.
"Minimal force was used to evict the protesters. There was a minor altercation between the protesters and the gurdwara officials after the talks failed. So, to maintain law and order, the protesters were taken away. Action will be taken against the protesters according to law,” said AS Aulakh, senior police official present at the spot.
A couple of cops also received minor injuries during the eviction process but the police later said that no official has been injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...