Mohali's progress lost steam under Congress rule: Parvinder Sohana

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 6

The Akali government had always come up with big schemes for the welfare of the poor and made every effort to uplift their standard of living, but the Congress disturbed the pace of development in Mohali.

SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana stated this while addressing election meetings at Amb Sahib Colony, Sohana village and Phase VII.

He said if voted to power, the SAD-BSP government would set up anganwadi centres and government schools in colonies, make ration cards for the poor and needy and provide health facilities to colony residents.

Sohana claimed that the previous government of the SAD had spent over Rs2,500 crore on the development of Mohali. He said the SAD had brought airport in Mohali and constructed many sports stadiums. At the same time, the infrastructure in the industrial areas was strengthened and a network of new roads was created.

He alleged that the Congress government not only stopped the development of Punjab but also the spoiled works done by the SAD government. He said if the SAD-BSP formed the government, Punjab would once again be put on the path of progress.