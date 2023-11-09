Mohin, Rishika lead on Day 2 of shooting c'ship

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

On the second day of the CBSE National Shooting Championship at Hallmark School, Mohin Khan and Rishika Singh took the lead in the air pistol events of the boys and girls categories, respectively.

Hrudya and Anshreet claimed the lead in the NRAI rifle event boys and girls categories, respectively, while in the boys’ U-14 air pistol, Khan took the lead with 385 points, followed by Badal (370 points) and Omkar (366 points).

In the women’s pistol event, Rishika (378 points), Prajna (369 points) and Nadella Dhara (357 points) claimed the top positions on the leaderboard. In the women’s rifle event, Hrudya Shree (412.7 points), Anjana (411.2 points) and Erramilli Aditi (409.2 points) claimed the top positions, while in the men’s rifle event, Anshreet (414.0 points) claimed the first position, followed by Suryansh Narayan (413.9 points) and Harjot Singh (406.6 points).

In the boys’ U-17 rifle event, Daksh Jamwal (411.6 points), Vihang (410.4 points) and Ayushman (408.8 points) claimed the top positions, while in the girls’ event, Anvi (417.4 points), Tanya (416.9 points) and Shailja (416.7 points) led the pack. In the girls’ U-19 event, Vanshika (413.5), Priyanshi (413.5) and Shreya (413.2) claimed the lead.

