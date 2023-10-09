Mohit, Yashika PEC’s best athletes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Mohit and Yashika claimed the best athlete titles in the men and women categories, respectively, on the concluding day of the 75th Annual Athletics Meet of Punjab Engineering College.

Stanes Isaac was adjudged second best athlete in the men’s category, while Sathvika claimed second position in the women’s category.

Akshat Sidhu was named best cyclist. Yuvraj claimed 10,000m gold medal, followed by Sagar at second and Anand Gautam at third position. Neeraj finished at fourth position. In the triple jump event, Bhukya Nagaraju, Isaac and Mohit claimed the first three positions, respectively, while in the 1600m cycling (mass start) event, Akshat Sindhu finished first, followed by Neeraj at second and Manish Kumar at third position.

In the 200m event, Mohit, Isaac and Nagaraju claimed top three positions, respectively. Aarav Bhardwaj won the javelin throw event, while Pankaj finished second and Anand Gautam claimed third position. In girls’ long jump event, Yashika Sharma, Sathvika and Mahak were the top three performers, respectively.

In the 800m event, Ujjwal Deep claimed gold medal, Nanki won silver and Aakshita bagged bronze. Sathvika won the long jump event, followed by Saksham at second spot and Sabreena at third. Yashika Sharma, Ujjwal and Senona claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the 50m race. In the 4x100m relay, the team of Harsh, Isaac, Mihika and Sathvika won first position. Tanish, Mohit, Saksham and Sabreena finished second, and the team of Gagan, Aarav, Nanki and Yashika claimed third position. Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, and Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, and Dr DR Prajapati, dean, student affairs, awarded the winners.