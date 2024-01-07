Moise, Maria bag tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Moise Kouame and Maria Golovina won the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament for boys and girls, respectively. The meet was held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex, Sector 10.

France’s Kouame won the boys’ title by overpowering the sixth seed, Korea’s Hyeon Seok Seo, in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Kouame was dominant throughout the match. Maria stunned the third seed, Malaysia’s Shihomi Li Xuan Leong, 6-3, 6-3 to bag the title.

