Moneylender associated with Bishnoi gang arrested

Chandigarh, May 31

A moneylender associated with Javed Jhinjha, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police for allegedly circulating money extorted by the gang. The accused, identified as 51-year-old Jagtar Singh, also known as Tony, is a resident of Sector 44.

The Crime Branch staff recovered Rs 12.31 lakh, a countrymade pistol, a laptop and a diary containing records of loans from Tony.

Tony was the main associate of the gang and circulated the ill-gotten money. “He used to lend money to his clients at high interest rates and the latter easily repaid their loans out of fear of gangsters,” said a police official.

Police sources said Tony also managed money for other associates of the Bishnoi gang residing in the city. Jhinjha, a close aide and former schoolmate of Bishnoi, was earlier arrested in an extortion case. His interrogation led to Tony.

The police stated of the money seized, Rs 5.55 lakh belonged to Jhinjha and the remaining to Tony.

