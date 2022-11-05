Monitoring door-to-door waste collection goes hi-tech in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 4

To keep tabs on door-to-door garbage collectors, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has installed radio frequency identification (RFID) tags after every 10 houses in a street.

According to information, instructions have been given to Pooja Consultation Company, the firm responsible for the door-to-door collection of garbage from houses in the city, to provide information on waste collection from every tenth house in a street through RFID. The RFID will help the civic body get information whether garbage has been collected from the houses in a street or not. The company employees record garbage lifting through the RFID tag on a mobile application.

About RFID tagging Radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have been installed after every 10 houses in a street.

Employees of the company engaged for garbage collection work in the city record lifting through the RFID tag on a mobile application.

The recorded reports reach the civic body daily.

In case a report is not received through the RFID, then it is sought from the company, which is then uploaded by the MC on its portal.

The sanitation wing of the MC is closely monitoring the functioning of the company through the RFID. While allotting the tender to the company, the MC had laid a condition that daily reporting would have to be done under the RFID.

Chief sanitation inspector Avinash Singla said regular checking was also being done to ensure cleanliness in the city. He said the main aim of the RFID was to get regular information about garbage collected from people’s homes. He said garbage collected from houses was sent to the processing plant in the city.

