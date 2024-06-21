Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Ria Nag

Chandigarh, June 20

Yesterday’s light rain provided slight relief to people as the day’s temperature today fell by 6.3 degrees. As compared to yesterday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh dropped from 43.1°C to 36.8°C. For the next five days, the tricity is expected to witness maximum temperature between 41-44°C.

The tricity has been experiencing extreme weather conditions in recent months. AK Singh, scientist and Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that, “Temperatures exceeding 45-47°C are considered extreme weather conditions and heatwave and severe heatwave warnings are issued immediately.”

According to him, yesterday’s light rains and winds provided relief from the scorching heat, although they were not pre-monsoon showers. “The rain was not pre-monsoon showers, but a result of a western disturbance that became active on June 18. The monsoon is expected to arrive around June 27,” said Singh.

He added that, “The concern is not just the heatwave, but the extreme weather conditions being faced by the country this year. Chandigarh experienced one of its warmest summer and coldest winter this year.”

While discussing reasons for such conditions, he explained that these were the hazardous effects of global warming, which was increasing at an alarmingly rate each year. “Greenhouse gas emissions are one of the primary reasons for global warming. They cannot be eliminated, but can be reduced. The simple answer to this is afforestation.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon