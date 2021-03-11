Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 29
With the south-west monsoon setting in over Kerala today, three days ahead of the normal date, it is expected to reach Chandigarh on its normal date — June 30.
What the weatherman says
Though the city weather has no direct connection with the Kerala monsoon, since it has arrived there on time, which is a good sign, it can be assumed that the city will have the onset of monsoon on its normal date. — Met official
The maximum temperature in the city today was 39.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.3°C. “The maximum temperatures may rise by 2 to 4°C during the next three days and there will be no large change thereafter,” said a weather update.
There is a forecast of light rain on June 2.
