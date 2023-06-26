Monsoon to hit tricity in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

With the changing weather conditions, monsoon is expected to hit the tricity within two days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana (including Chandigarh), Punjab and the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir during next two days,” said a Chandigarh Meteorological Department update.

Due to rainy and cloudy weather, the maximum temperature today fell to 29.6°C from 34.8 °C yesterday in the city. It is seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.3°C, which normal temperature of daytime. There is a forecast for rain for the next five days.