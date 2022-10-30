Month on, biomining of waste yet to kick off at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 29

More than a month after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Rs 68-crore legacy waste biomining and land recovery project at the Dadu Majra dump, work has not started yet.

Rs 68 cr Project cost 7.67L MT Legacy waste to be processed 43 monthsTime period Pollution board nod awaited: Firm We are only waiting for a final call from the centre (Central Pollution Control Board). Besides, rain had washed away bacteria, which is required for the processing of garbage, from the dump and we had to grow fresh bacteria. The work will start in November. — Shashipal Rana, Director, Aakanksha Enterprises

Biomining of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste dumped over eight acres has to be completed within 43 months. The company claims work is to be started in November.

Officials of the company said they were awaiting a final call from the Centre. “All our machines and material are ready. Our approvals have been cleared and we are only waiting for a final call from the centre (Central Pollution Control Board). Besides, rain had washed away bacteria, which is required for the processing of garbage, from the dump and we had to grow fresh bacteria. The work will start in November,” said Shashipal Rana, Director, Aakanksha Enterprises, the firm that has been awarded the tender.

The issue was also raised during the MC House meeting yesterday by the local councillor, Kuldeep Dhalor.

“People are wondering why the work has not been started despite inauguration? Had the work started, it would have been more than a Diwali for the local residents,” he said at the meeting.

He said the inauguration should have been done only after all approvals and other related formalities had been completed. Otherwise, it sends a wrong message to the local residents, who are leaving in tough conditions, braving unbearable smell emanating from the dump.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “As per the conditions, the contractor has four-month time to set up machines and take approvals. Moreover, it is a 43-month project.” Dhalor said they were not told about the four-month period at the time of the inauguration. Mitra replied, “You did not ask.”