Month on, taps continue to run dry at Dera Bassi village

Mohali, June 15

Taps have been running dry for more than a month in Dera Bassi’s Mor Thikri village and four housing societies. Local residents of the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road locality are facing scarcity of drinking water and no solution has been found yet.

Water tankers are providing respite to the residents but charge exhorbitant rates from them. Shiv Shakti Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony and two other colonies are the worst hit here. A resident said normal life has been thrown out of gear here for more than a week now. They appealed to the administration to provide them with regular supply of clean drinking water at the earliest.

