Moot court contest at RBU

Mohali: The Rayat Bahra University (RBU) School of Law organised the 5th National Moot Court Competition in a virtual mode. The team from the School for Excellence in Law, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, got the first position followed by Advocate Balasaheb Apte College of Law, Dadar (W), Mumbai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...