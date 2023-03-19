Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 18

A large number of activists of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha staged a sit-in near the Sohana chowk on the Airport Road, protesting the crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal and his supporters today.

The protesters, including a few women, staged a dharna in the middle of the road and chanted prayers. Some of the protesting youths, with their faces covered, were armed with sticks, swords and traditional weapons. A few vehicles, including tractors, were parked on the road to block the traffic.

Traffic diverted to banur, sirhind roads The movement of traffic has been restricted near the chowk and vehicles were diverted to the Banur road, Sector 68-78, and to the Sirhind road. The situation in the rest of Mohali was peaceful. Internet service suspended All mobile Internet and SMS services, except banking and mobile recharge facilities, and dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice call, have been suspended till noon on Sunday.

The traffic was diverted from the protest site. The intersection, where the protest is being held, is a centrally located spot with access to every part of the city, including the international airport.

Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha stage a sit-in in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Senior police officials, accompanied by heavy police force in anti-riot gear, was deployed at the spot. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed at the spot within hours.

The DSP (City 2), HS Mann, said: “The police are maintaining law and order at the site.”

All mobile Internet and SMS services, except banking and mobile recharge facilities, and dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, have been suspended till noon on March 19. Food delivery apps and the app-based taxi services were affected in Mohali and Zirakpur.

By 10 pm, some of protesters started to move back to the morcha site. The movement of traffic was restricted near the chowk and vehicles were diverted to the Banur road, Sector 68-78, and to the Sirhind road. The situation in the rest of Mohali was peaceful.

At 12:06 am, DSP (City 2) Harsimran Bal said, “Around 70 protesters are still sitting on the road.”