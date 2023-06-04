More international flights sought from Chandigarh airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 3

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today met members of the industry and traders’ community to apprise them of the development work undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Central government in the past nine years.

Shekhawat said, “The Modi government has given muscle to the economy, making it the fastest growing economy in the world with 7.1 per cent growth. Very few nations are growing at this rate,” he said.

District BJP president Sanjeev Vashisht, former president of Mohali Industries Association, also addressed members of the trading community and urged the Union Minister to take an initiative in starting international flights to Europe or North America at the earliest from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh.

The minister promised that he would speak with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about it. Vashisht had been instrumental in starting the first international flight from the airport (to Dubai) in 2016. “The minister has promised to take up the matter on a priority basis,” he said.