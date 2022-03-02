More than 1.5L kids covered in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 1

A total of 1,61,119 children till the age of five were administered polio drops during the three-day National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign in the district, which concluded today.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and District Immunisation Officer Girish Dogra said the campaign covered all areas, including kilns, construction sites, settlements, slums and deras.

The target was to administer polio drops to 1,59,830 children in the district.

The Civil Surgeon thanked ASHA workers, ANMs, nursing college students and doctors who ensured the success of the campaign. She said 560 booths had been set up at different places and 1,248 teams were formed for the campaign. As many as 1,083 teams went door to door to administer drops during the drive. A total of 123 supervisors were monitoring these teams so that no child was deprived of the medicine. —