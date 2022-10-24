Morni being developed to tap its tourism potential: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 23

Morni is being developed from the point of view of tourism. Adventure activities have been started in Tikkar Tal. Apart from this, a home stay policy has been implemented in Morni, due to which new employment opportunities have been created for local residents.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated this while celebrating Diwali with residents of Marog village at Government Primary School in Bhoj Naita in the Morni area. On this occasion, he wished people of the state a happy Diwali.

Khattar said Morni was a hilly area bordering Himachal Pradesh and had immense potential for tourism. All necessary facilities were being provided by the state government to tourists coming here so as to increase their footfall.

The CM said all necessary facilities like electricity, water, education and road connectivity were being provided in Morni so that people do not face any inconvenience.

He said as a ‘Sangathan Mantri’, he visited this area numerous times and shared a special bond with people here. He said in 2015, he had attended a similar programme organised in the school at Mandhana in Morni.

CID Additional Director General of Police Alok Mittal, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh and other officials were among those present on the occasion.

