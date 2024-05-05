Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

In yet another case of dog bite, a 76-year-old morning walker fell prey to a stray at Leisure Valley in front of the Sector 3 MLA Hostel here today.

We will stop going out for walk: Husband We went to the Sector 19 dispensary for treatment, but it was closed at that time. We then went to the Sector 22 dispensary in pain. It was crowded. One injection has been administered to her. Three more will follow. We will now stop going out for a morning walk. — Jaswant Singh Pandher (78), Victim’s husband

Jaswant Singh Pandher (78) said his wife Surinderjit Kaur was strolling in the park this morning when a dog attacked her. He too was in the park, but a little away from her. He said a pack of dogs was howling when one of them ran towards her and bit her on the right leg leaving her bleeding profusely. Other walkers came to her rescue and tied the wound area with a piece of cloth. The misery for the elderly couple, whose children are settled in Canada, did not end here.

“We went to the Sector 19 dispensary for treatment, but it was not open at that time. We then went to the Sector 22 dispensary in pain. It was very crowded. One injection has been administered to her and three more have to be given in the next few days. We will now stop going out for morning walk,” rued Pandher.

“I have been witnessing the dogs breeding in this park for about 10-15 years. It is sad that the Administration that the stray dog menace could not be contained. I have suggested to the authorities to set up dog pounds. During our visits to Canada, we never saw a stray dog there,” he added.

Despite big sterilisation claims of the MC, the number of dog bite cases in the city doubled in 2023 vis-a-vis a year before. In 2022, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number jumped to 10,621 upto December last year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.