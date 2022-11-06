MoS Defence visits Western Command

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir today where he reviewed security situation and operational readiness.

The minister was briefed on various operational, administrative and welfare aspects by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri.

The minister also interacted with senior officers of the Command.

Bhatt addressed all ranks of the Command and met soldiers.

He expressed his appreciation for the bravery and dedication to duty displayed by the Indian Army.