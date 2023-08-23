Mosquito larvae found in 2,800 houses in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

A Health Department campaign aimed at checking the spread of dengue is in full swing in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar and District Epidemiologist Dr Shalinder Kaur said that teams of the Health Department have surveyed around 1,25,000 houses and other spots in the district so far since January. Mosquito larvae were found in 2,800 houses, and 922 challans issued so far.

According to Dr Kumar, health workers inspected a total of 3,73,019 containers, including coolers, fridge trays, pots, discarded tyres, boxes and other items, as part of the survey. Out of those, larvae were detected in as many as 3,911 containers.

The civil surgeon appealed to the district residents to comply with the norms pertaining to the prevention of the spread of dengue.

#dengue #Mohali