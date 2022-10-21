Mosquitofish released in Butterfly Park pond

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in coordination with the Forest Department initiated steps to fight against mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. These diseases are common in the ongoing season when mosquitoes breed rapidly.

The Fisheries Department today released Gambusia fish (mosquitofish) in a pond at Butterfly Park of the Forest Department under the guidance of Vinod P Kavle, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Chandigarh, to prevent malaria/dengue and maintain ecological balance of stagnant water bodies.

—Palika Arora, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries

It will help in preventing the breeding of dengue larvae. Gambusia fish will also be released in other stagnant water points shortly.

Dr Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Palika Arora, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, and Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, were present on the occasion.

While appreciating the efforts of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Dr Qayum said this initiative was taken four years ago by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Now, some migratory birds, especially common cormorants, common hen apart from kingfisher birds, are frequently seen. Such sightings are a good indicator for local ecology and health of the water body located in the Butterfly Park and other stagnant water bodies.

Palika said: “Gambusia released in the water bodies is being produced at the Fish Seed Farm at the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake functioning under the UT Fisheries Department. The department breeds this fish from April to September and then releases it from October onwards as per the requirement”.

She said in the Northern region, Government Fish Seed Farm at the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake was the only farm that breeds the rare fish and it supplies free of cost for stocking in stagnant water bodies to prevent mosquito breeding. These fish are known to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. Residents are also encouraged to get mosquitofish released in stagnant ornamental ponds and small swimming pools, which are in shady places.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh said the larvivorous efficiency of Gambusia was due to its character in which a single full-grown fish eats about 100 to 300 mosquito larvae per day. It breeds in ponds, wells and smaller water bodies. The problem of mosquitoes breeding in clear water, especially Aedes Aegypti that carry dengue virus, can be controlled in an ecological manner through Gambusia fish. These mosquitofish do not ‘over breed’ and maintain population levels that fit their environment.