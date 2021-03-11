THE TRIBUNE SPECIAL

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 25

Of over 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, not even 1,000 have bothered to procure the fire-safety certificate/no-objection certificate from the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the Municipal Corporation.

Surprisingly, these include almost all major government departments as well. According to the Municipal Corporation, the Shivalikview, Mountview and Parkview hotels, the GMCH, Sector 32, the GMSH, Sector 16, the PGI (excluding Nehru block), the DC office, the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh secretariats, the Police Headquarters and Panjab University are among those which are yet to get the fire-safety certificate.

What’s needed for a fire-safety certificate

  • Fire extinguishers on all floors
  • Automated sprinkler system in the entire building
  • Escape routes must be clear of any obstruction
  • All electrical wirings and installations must comply with the norms of the Bureau of Indian Standards
  • Adequate provision for natural ventilation and lighting
  • Furniture must be treated with flame-resistant material
  • Dumping of any sort of waste material or volatile or flammable liquids is prohibited

“We have sent notices to them several times, but to no avail. These institutions are playing with the lives of the public. In case of a fire, safety of people will be at risk. Some of these government departments and other establishments have applied for the certificate, but they were asked to do away with certain discrepancies, which they haven’t. Thus, they were not issued the certificate,” said an official. An officer privy to the development said: “As per law, we cannot legally force them to take the certificate. At our end, we carry out inspections and timely remind them to take certain measures.”

Seems a non-issue for goverment

Fire safety remains a non-issue with the government. Chandigarh has been upgraded to a smart city, but we do not have the basic mandatory requirement in our buildings. —Harman Sidhu, Founder, ArriveSafe

Harman Sidhu, founder of NGO ArriveSafe, said: “Fire safety remains a non-issue with the government. Chandigarh has been upgraded to a smart city, but we do not have the basic mandatory requirement in our buildings. We should start taking fire safety seriously before something major happens.” He also recently filed an RTI seeking the names of hotels in Sector 43, 45 and 52, which have the fire-safety certificate. As per the MC reply, only one hotel possesses the certificate.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “We will carry out a full-fledged survey and take necessary action as per rules.”

Those found wanting

The defaulters include almost all major government departments. According to the MC, the Shivalikview, Mountview and Parkview hotels, the GMCH, Sector 32, the GMSH, Sector 16, the PGI (excluding Nehru block), the DC office, the Punjab,

Haryana and Chandigarh secretariats, the Police Headquarters and Panjab University are among those which are yet to get fire-safety certificate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Bill Gates 'poured' millions into attacking Elon Musk, Tesla CEO tweets ‘wait until you find out what he put in your vaccine’

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

3
Nation

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

4
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

5
J & K

NIA pushes for death sentence to Yasin Malik

6
Trending

UK man ends 10-year relationship with wife; elopes with Ukrainian refugee woman 10 days after she moves into their house

7
World

Teen gunman shot his grandmother before killing 19 students in Texas elementary school

8
Punjab

UK nursing lecturer makes fun of Sikh colleague's 'turban', gets fired from country's medical register

9
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

10
Nation

Court hands life term to Yasin Malik in terror-funding case, says crime intended to strike at idea of India

Don't Miss

View All
Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Aishwarya Rai’s modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

Differently abled beggar in MP's Chhindwara buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video
Trending

Differently abled beggar buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video

Top News

Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding

Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding

Probe agency had sought death penalty for him

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth

I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his ‘group of 4’

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

Singla’s house searched, bank details procured

To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Will spread over 10,000 acres

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Make arrangements to accommodate security forces in Amritsar, Education Dept told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

CHB auction turns out to be flop show

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh Health Secretary orders transfer of 9 doctors

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Clue from drunk friend leads police to the killers of 23-year-old man

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old leaves home

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

11 acres freed from illegal occupants

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

School buses challaned in Ludhiana

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation