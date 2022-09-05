Most inmates of Burail Jail below 30 years of age: Report

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, September 4

A large number of undertrials and convicts lodged at the Model Jail, Burail, here are youth — 59.9 per cent undertrials and 39.1 per cent convicts are in the age group of 18 to 30.

According to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the jail has a capacity of 1,120 inmates, including 1,000 men and 120 women. However, a total of 897 prisoners, including 851 men and 46 women were lodged in the jail as on December 31, 2021.

Of the 897 prisoners, 179 were convicts and 718 undertrials.

Among the 718 undertrials, 430 were in the 18-30 age group, while 242, which is 33.7 per cent, were of the age between 30 and 50, and the remaining 60 were 50 years old and above.

The convicts lodged in the jail also comprised a large number of youngsters. As per the figures, of the 179 convicts, 70 were in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years and 100 were of the age between 30 and 50. Nine convicts were 50 years old and above.

Educational facilities

The jail authorities provide educational facilities to the inmates who want to pursue studies. During 2021, 45 inmates were provided elementary education, 29 received adult education and 35 inmates were imparted higher education. Various vocational courses, including agriculture, carpentry, canning and tailoring, were also provided to the inmates. A total of 316 inmates benefitted from this facility.

Rs 9.53 crore spent on inmates during 2021-22

The jail authorities had spent Rs 9.53 crore on the inmates during 2021-22 —Rs 4.21 crore on food, Rs 4.65 crore on education and vocational courses, and the remaining amount on clothing, medical and welfare activities.