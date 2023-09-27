Mother-daughter duo hurt in fight with snatchers in Mohali

Mohali, September 26
A scooty-borne woman and her daughter were injured while trying to stave off two snatchers, who were on a bike, in Sector 68 around 5 pm on Monday.
The victim, Monica, a resident of Pancham Society, stated that she was returning home after picking up her daughter from tuition centre near the Mohali MC office when the duo started following her and moments later snatched the gold chain she was wearing.
In the melee, the mother-daughter duo fell and sustained injuries on the feet. The bike-borne youths sped away with the chain. Passersby took the victims to the hospital. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.
Snatchers are striking at will in Mohali, often in broad daylight, with no fear of police.
