Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Zirakpur, August 19
The police have booked a Zirakpur resident and other unidentified persons for gangrape of a grocery store owner and a mother of three. The Chandigarh police have registered a zero FIR and sent it to the Mohali police.
The woman, who is separated from her husband, in a complaint to the police claimed her neighbour, Pramod Kumar, took her to a hotel in Zirakpur for a meeting with a man on the pretext of providing her a job. At the hotel, the suspect allegedly gave her drinks laced with sedatives. When she regained her senses, she found herself near the Chandigarh border.
The victim alleged she was gangraped by Pramod Kumar and others but could not identify those involved.
The next day, she allegedly received a phone call from the hotel, threatening to keep mum or her video and photos would be circulated in the social media.
Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said a case had been registered against Pramod Kumar and other unidentified accomplices. The suspects would be arrested soon, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...