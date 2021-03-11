Mother’s Day: CITCO hotels offer discounts on food, stay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

CITCO’s Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview are having scrumptious offers lined up to make this Mother’s Day special.

According to chef Anoop, Hotel Mountview’s 24x7 Round the Clock Coffee Shop is serving up its delicious meals at a flat 25 per cent off.

“If you’re looking for ways to make her feel special this Mother’s Day, check out our lip-smacking meals you treat her on and enjoy a fun and relaxed afternoon or evening with her,” he said.

He said: “We are rolling out a special Cake Festival at Mountview Patisserie. Get a customised cake of your choice for an unbeatable price to give your mom a special treat. Cakes are prepared by our in-house pastry team and the menu includes mouth-watering cheesecake, fruit cake, mango cake and chocolate truffle cake and much more”.

What better way could there be to treat her on this special day than a pampering stay in a room at Hotel Mountview, inclusive of a buffet breakfast for two at Coffee Shop. This Mother’s Day, room package comes with 35% discount for two that can be availed on May 8.

A culinary treat at Hotel Shivalikview can be another way to surprise her on this day. 24x7 Le Café – Coffee Shop, Bazm Restaurant and Rooftop Cloud 9 Restaurant are offering flat 25 per cent on ala-a-carte food. Chef Nitin said: “Let her indulge in a sumptuous feast and have her enjoy the dining experience with an extra-special meal, complete with light starters, main course and zingy dessert”.

Shivalikview Hotel’s Mother’s Day package offers unique experiences with a flat 30 per cent discount on rooms and complimentary breakfast and dinner buffet for two.