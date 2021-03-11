School Notes: Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A fancy-dress competition was organised at the school to enhance the creativity and imagination of students. Children, dressed in colourful attires, said a few sentences about their character. This activity helped the students to overcome their stage fears and bring out their inner talent. The best ones were awarded with gifts. The day was full of fun and frolic for tiny tots. The show concluded with a few words by Principal Parveena John Singh.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Kabir Sandhu of Class XII (non-medical), Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been selected for the first-year Mehta Fellowships Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS) at Boston University, US. He will join around 60 first-year participants in an intensive effort to explore a large assortment of unusually challenging problems in number theory.

KBDAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

Slogans like “Alert today – Alive tomorrow” and “The best drivers are aware that they must beware” reverberated in the air on the school campus in Sector. 7-B as the awareness unit of the Chandigarh Traffic Police visited the school to create awareness on road safety rules among bus drivers and attendants. As many as 50 bus drivers and as many women attendants and conductors attended a lecture supervised by Inspector Parvesh from the Traffic Lines, Sector. 26, Chandigarh.

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Investiture for the academic year 2022-23 was held in the school wherein the newly elected members of the Student Council took the pledge to uphold the school motto, “Education is Life”, in high esteem. Badges were pinned to the members. They took the oath to work hard for taking the school to new heights in academics and other fields. Jasdeep Kalra, executive director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, congratulated the members.