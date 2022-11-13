The NSS unit of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised an online movie screening on Bhopal Gas Tragedy. After the movie, the volunteers interacted with NSS programme officers Vandana Jain and Ashutosh Sharma, who answered their queries.

Installation event

The Rotaract Club of the Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised its annual installation ceremony to welcome new members. New President Palak and secretary Shreya Batra were awarded badges. The new members shared their goals for the coming session.

Freshers’ party

Dera Bassi: To make new students familiar with the college culture, Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions organised a freshers' party, Welcome Fiesta 2022, on its campus. Mijing Baglary from Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering and Technology bagged the title of Mr Fresher and Saloni from Sri Sukhmani Institute of Pharmacy was adjudged Ms Fresher.