MP claim on Nayagaon community centre, STP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 31

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, to look into the matter of pending community centre and sewage treatment plant (STP) at Nayagaon and take immediate action, said Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari.

Tewari said he received a demi official letter from the Punjab CMO on December 16 in response to his letter highlighting the issue on November 19 earlier this year.

Tewari had laid the foundation stone of the community centre at Nayagaon but the Punjab Government had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the construction of the centre, which is 500 m from the Punjab CM’s house in Sector 2, has been stopped due to a lack of funds. Tewari said while Nayagaon had a burgeoning population, there was a lack of civic amenities in the area. He had appealed to set up a sewage treatment plant and the sewerage system in the area for the benefit of the people. “I appeal to the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to allocate funds for the community centre, sewage treatment plant (STP) and a sewerage system so that lakhs of people are benefited,” he had said.