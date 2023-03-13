MP inaugurates development works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Local MP Kirron Kher inaugurated the work of paver blocks on internal streets and construction of the Phirni road at Khuda Alisher and Dhanas village today.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said with these works, the position of the internal streets would become better. Kirron said developmental works in all city villages would be completed in the stipulated time.

Dhanas Councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, said, “Though people living outside lal dora have power connection, they have not been provided with water connection. I raised the issue with the MP and MC Commissioner today and they assured me they would do the needful.”

The Mayor said the works in both villages have been started at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore and Rs 1.60 crore, respectively.