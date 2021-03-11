MP Kirron Kher reviews progress of Smart City projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 12
MP Kirron Kher today reviewed the status and progress of all projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL).
A review meeting of Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum was held under the chairpersonship of Kirron Kher and was attended by Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, CSCL, Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, and other UT and MC officials.
Mitra gave a brief presentation on the status of the projects. The MP was apprised of the services being monitored through the newly inaugurated Integrated Command Control Centre in the city.
A brief discussion was held on projects under the solid waste management like GPS devices have been installed in waste collection vehicles for online monitoring.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...