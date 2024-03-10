MP Sandhu releases book on short stories

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Satnam Singh Sandhu released a book, “Bauni Gudiya”, written by senior journalist, writer and social worker Mayank Mishra.

Sandhu gave his best wishes to Mayank for this new book and said children’s literature was the need of the hour. On this occasion, president of Samvad Sahitya Manch, Chandigarh, Prem Vij and senior educationist, litterateur and poet Vinod Sharma were also present.

This is Mayank’s tenth book and his first children’s story collection. There are a total of 25 short stories in the book published by Srishti Prakashan. Every story has a hidden message.

