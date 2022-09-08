MP Manish Tewari reviews progress of central schemes in Mohali district

Mohali, September 7
While presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex, Manish Tewari, Anandpur Sahib MP and chairman of the committee, reviewed the progress of centrally sponsored schemes.
He told officials of various departments that the amount received from time to time should be used in a transparent manner for the implementation of schemes. The MP expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development works in the district.
Mohali DC Amit Talwar gave a presentation about the development works going on in the district under the centrally sponsored schemes. He gave information about the successful implementation of flagship programmes of the Punjab government for the convenience of people in the district.
