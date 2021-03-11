MP trail by 214 runs against Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Skipper Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh scored 47 runs each to help Punjab gain momentum against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals at Alur Cricket Stadium (III), Bengaluru.

After winning the toss, Punjab skipper Sharma opted to bat. The side posted 219 runs before getting all out in 71.3 overs. Sharma scored 47 off 72 balls, with five boundaries and two sixes, while Anmolpreet added 47 off 83 balls, studded with nine boundaries. Sanvir Singh (41 off 84 balls, with five boundaries) was the other notable scorer for Punjab. Puneet Datey was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/48, while Anubhav Agarwal (3/36) and Saransh Jain (2/45) were the other most successful wicket takers for the bowling side.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh team’s score was five for no loss at draw of stumps. Earlier, due to showers, the match was delayed.