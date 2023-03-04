MP Vats donates fogging machine

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 3

Rajya Sabha MP Lt General (retd) Dr DP Vats donated 10 manual fogging machines and a vehicle costing Rs 6 lakh to Kalka Municipal Council from his MPLADS fund.

Apart from this, Vats also distributed 6 manual fogging machines to five panchayats of Raipurrani block. He distributed one-M fogging machine in villages Haripur, Jaspur, Natwal and Mauli and two fogging machines in village Kakrali of Raipurrani block.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. DP Vats announced that soon four water tankers would be made available for schools and dharamshalas. MP Ratanlal Kataria announced to give two tractors for these water tankers and said that these would be made available to the Municipal Council, Kalka soon.

Executive Officer of Municipal Council, Kalka, Jarnail Singh assured the Dr Vats and Ratanlal Kataria that they along with Health Department, would get regular fogging done.