MP’s Rohan logs comeback win in tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 11

Rohan Nagar of Madhya Pradesh recorded a comeback win over Haryana’s Sahil Dhillon in a boys’ U-18 final round match during the opening day of the Roots AITA CS7 Tennis Championship.

Nagar lost the first set (3-6), but won the next two sets (6-3, 6-3). Third seed Armaan Walia also moved ahead by defeating

Hardit Khanduja in straight sets (6-2, 6-3), while Chandigarh’s Anirudh Sangra defeated Vansh Patel of Madhya Pradesh (6-0, 6-1).

Maharashtra’s Arjun Pardesi also moved ahead by logging a (6-4, 6-2) win over Haryana’s Abhimanyu Sagwal. Chandigarh’s Shourya Jishtu defeated Arnav Dhawan (6-1, 6-0) and Dhruv Bishnoi of Rajasthan blanked Anish Sharma (6-4, 6-3).

Krsn Yadav of Madhya Pradesh defeated Punjab’s Prabh Sifat Singh (6-4, 6-4). Haryana’s

Yuvraj Singh defeated Harshil (6-2, 6-0). Earlier, in the qualifying first round, Arjun Pardesi defeated Pratyush Gupta (6-4, 6-2) and Dhruv Bhishnoi outplayed Aarush Salujja (6-4, 6-4).