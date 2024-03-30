Mr Chandigarh bodybuilding meet tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Senior and Junior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Competitions will be organised on March 31 at SD College Sector 32. This includes Senior Mr Chandigarh, Junior Mr Chandigarh, Women’s Fitness and Master categories.

The weighing for the competition will take place on March 30 from 3 pm to 5 pm at SCO 62-63, Sector 17. Aspirants are required to bring their Aadhaar cards and other documents.

The president, Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Championship, said all overall champions would be given LEDs, while the weight category winners would get supplements. Senior Mister Chandigarh includes 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg and above 100 kg. Junior Mr Chandigarh includes 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg and above 75 kg.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.