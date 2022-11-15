Mr India Body Building Championship in Ludhiana in December

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association (PABBA), under the aegis of the Indian Body Builders Federation, will organise the national-level Senior Mr India Body Building Championship.

The event will take place at Ambedkar Bhawan, Ludhiana, from December 23 to 25, said the organisers while interacting with the media in Chandigarh today. The event will witness participation by more than 700 bodybuilders. Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient Prem Chand Degra (former Mr Universe); Navneet Singh, assistant secretary, Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF); Maneet Singh, president, Punjabi Amateur Bodybuilding Association; and others were present at the media interaction.

“The association seeks a maximum of participation from Punjab and the tricity, which is why the press conference was held here,” said Maneet.