MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 5

The MRI and CT scan machines in the Emergency ward of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) have stopped working, causing inconvenience to patients. The machines, which are usually installed for a period of 11 years, exceeded their expiration date last week.

Dr MS Sandhu, Head of Department of Radiodiagnosis, says a new contract has been placed for the installation of new machines, but it will take nearly seven to eight months for the old ones to be replaced.

This has added to the woes of patients who already have to wait for two to three days to undergo a CT scan, while those requiring an MRI scan have to wait for longer, up to two months. This has created a major problem in the Emergency ward, as patients requiring an MRI scan on an emergency basis are being prioritised and sent to the Radiodiagnosis Department, which has resulted in deferred diagnosis time for those prescribed MRI scans at various OPDs.

The PGI has a total of five MRI machines, but with the Emergency machine becoming defunct, only four are currently functional, leading to an increase in the waiting period for patients.

Dr Sandhu says MRI diagnosis takes time and the turnaround time for patients is affected when a machine stops working. This has resulted in a backlog of cases.

The hospital authorities say they are trying to address the situation and minimise inconvenience being caused to patients. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine is an important diagnostic tool that uses a strong magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed images of internal body structures. An MRI is commonly used to diagnose and monitor conditions such as cancer, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and brain and spinal cord injuries.

The process of obtaining an MRI scan can take a significant amount of time, ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour, depending upon the type and extent of imaging required.

Dr Sandhu says there is a need for an upgrade or replacement of medical equipment, especially in areas such as Trauma and Emergency where the volume and wear and tear are exceptionally high.

“The 11-year-old machines need to be changed, especially in Trauma and Emergency wings. The new MRI machines that are set to be installed in the Trauma Centre and Neuro Centre later this year will augment services at the PGI. This is likely to improve the availability of MRI scans and reduce waiting periods for patients, especially needing urgent medical attention,” he adds.