MSME Defence Conclave ends

Chandigarh, March 21
The Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, India Optel Limited and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers announced the conclusion of the 2024 MSME Defence Conclave here today.
The event brought together key stakeholders from the Defence industry, government, and academia to discuss and deliberate on critical issues facing the sector. The event was oganised by Ordnance Factory, Chandigarh.
The conclave commenced with some insightful speaker sessions along with a special address by Lt Gen Vivek Kashayp, highlighting the need for collaborative ecosystems that brings together startups, academia and industry to catalyse innovation.
Additionally, the session also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships and investment in research and development to enhance the defence capabilities and reduce the dependency on imports.
Eminent speakers and thought leaders shared their expertise and perspectives, highlighting the importance of a robust defence ecosystem for realising the goals of national security, economic growth, self-reliance and exports.
