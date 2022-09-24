 MTech grad engineers car thefts, held : The Tribune India

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

Ex-employee of Gurugram firm, Wife a doctor | His gang was active in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi | 6 vehicles recovered I 11 cases cracked

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

The police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and solved 11 cases of theft with the arrest of its two members, including a computer engineer. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 23

The police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and solved 11 cases of theft with the arrest of its two members, including a computer engineer.

The suspects, identified as Akil Ahmed, a native of Palwal in Haryana and currently living at DLF Valley in Panchkula, and Sheikh Ahmed, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, were arrested near the Gazipur road on Thursday. Six cars stolen from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi this year have been recovered from them.

Ex-employee of Gurugram firm, Wife a doc

  • The kingpin of the gang, Akil Ahmed, who lives at DLF Valley in Panchkula, is married to a doctor (MD) serving in a hospital in the tricity.
  • He worked as head of a technical unit at a telecom company in Gurugram from 2004-2012. In December last year, he formed a gang of vehicle lifters.

In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that they used to provide vehicles to gangsters and criminals, the police said. SSP Vivek S Soni said, “During an initial interrogation of the suspects, it has come to light that this gang was involved in stealing a particular brand of cars. The gang has stolen 11 cars - eight from Punjab, two from Haryana and one from Delhi this year."

One of the cars was stolen from Zirakpur and a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station on February 12.

Akil Ahmed, who is married to a doctor (MD) serving in a hospital in the tricity, is the kingpin of the gang. He has done MTech (computer science) from the AFSET, a college in Faridabad.

He worked as the head of a technical unit at a telecom company in Gurugram from 2004-2012. In the year 2012, he was allegedly found selling VIP numbers at high rates. Later, he allegedly got involved in illegal mining at Bharatpur in Rajasthan, along with his gang members, and remained active till 2016. Thereafter, he ventured into the automobile sale-purchase business.

In December last year, Akil started criminal activities to make easy money and formed a gang of vehicle lifters. The gang operated in the NCR and Punjab as some of his gang members were earlier involved in heinous crimes in the state.

The police said being a computer engineer, he took only 10 to 15 minutes to open the lock of a car. He was an expert in unlocking vehicles, the police added.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Brar, who cracked the case, said, "Sheikh Ahmed is into the business of automobile sale and purchase for the past 10 years. He and one of the absconding suspects, Sonu of Hisar, used to buy vehicles from Akil and sell these off. Efforts are being made to arrest Sonu and recover more stolen vehicles."

#gurugram #Maharashtra #Mohali #palwal #Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

7
Movie Review

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

8
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

9
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

10
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala