Mud-slinging begins ahead of Chandigarh Football Association poll

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 21

Hand in hand for a few years, office-bearers of the Chandigarh Football Association (CFA) are now mud-slinging each other ahead of the general body elections of the association, scheduled to be held on September 29, at a hotel in Sector 43 here.

While a CFA committee disaffiliated 11 of its affiliated units, two out of this three-member committee denied signing any such document. The three members of the committee included Vikas Sharma, senior vice-president, CFA; and Maha Singh and H Gulati, vice-presidents, CFA. Maha Singh and Gulati denied signing any such document, which disaffiliated these units.

“We have not signed any document regarding disaffiliation of any unit. The president and the general secretary must have done it at their own end,” claimed both officials.

Audio clip out

An alleged audio clip of a conversation between two seasoned CFA office-bearers is also out where they are discussing on whether to take Rs 10-lakh from the president as a loan or donation. The-office bearers are heard allegedly mocking at the president on how they managed to get Rs 10 lakh from him. The conversation is said to be between two senior CFA officials, which was recorded earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has already been filed by Jagbir Singh, former office-bearer of the association.

“I have nothing to say on this. The office-bearers themselves signed the document and we have all proofs. They only suggested debarring the units, which are not participating in any activity of the association even before my tenure. Most of them have written to us themselves. If the debarred units start participating in our activities, I have no objection in accepting them,” said KP Singh, president, CFA.

However, several players associated with these 11 debarred units have played in the last Senior State Championship held at Chandigarh Police Lines while representing other teams.

On giving grant and audio clip issue, Singh said: “We have several expenses. If I am arranging grant, it’s for the association not for personal use. I have also come across some audio clip mentioning such things. But, I haven’t heard it.

Asked about the inclusion of new units in the members’ list bearing addresses of Mohali and on allegation of being not from Chandigarh, he said: “I have all documents. The clubs are registered with us. I don’t know who is spreading the fake news,” said Singh.

Rakesh Bakshi, general secretary, CFA, remained unavailable to comment on the issue.

Disaffiliated Units

DAV College, Sector 10

AG Audit Punjab

AG Audit Haryana

DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8

Chandigarh Police FC, Sector 26

PEC Football Club, Sector 12

PGI Football Club

Kundan Football Academy, Sector 46

Tribune Football Club, Sector 29

Mauli Jagran Football Club

DAV Club, Sector 8

