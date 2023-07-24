Muddy water in taps, residents in Sec 37, 22 fear contamination

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

Residents in some parts of the city have complained of getting muddy water supply and expressed apprehension of its being contaminated. They have sought an early resolution to the issue.

In some areas, people said they had been facing the problem for the past few weeks and because of this they were facing an acute shortage of drinking water.

“Some houses in the locality are getting the supply of muddy and stinking water. The civic body must take the matter seriously as any delay in resolving it may cause serious health problems among residents,” said JP Yadav of Sector 37-A.

“Several houses in Sector 22-A and C have reported muddy water supply. Despite registering complaints at the helpline, the officials concerned have so far only taken samples, but the problem has not been resolved. It is getting difficult day by day,” said a member of the Progressive Residents Welfare Society, Sector 22.

Bhamesh Singh of Sector 44 said, “We are surprised that muddy water is being supplied in our sector for the past many days. The authorities only make tall claims of providing 24x7 supply, but failed to ensure clean water supply even for a few hours.”

Residents said they noticed the muddy water after the recent two days of heavy rainfall in the city. When contacted, MC officials said they were working on the matter and would soon be able to detect the source of muddy water and rectify the same.

Meanwhile, residents in some areas are making do with water purifiers, while some are buying packaged drinking water. Earlier residents of Sector 43-B had started getting muddy water supply after the recent rains. Following this, the Municipal Corporation had initiated the repair work of the pipeline in the area.