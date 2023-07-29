Mughal-era coins on display from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Chandigarh Museum has launched the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme that selects students of senior secondary, graduate and post-graduate levels to choose a collection, engage with it creatively, work with the technical staff of the museum, and conduct research to curate an exhibition.

The first exhibition under the programme, curated by Aviral Agarwal — a senior secondary student of science — is the ‘Sultanate and Mughal coins from the collection of the Chandigarh Museum’. Aviral is besotted with the world of coins, especially the Indo-Islamic coinage.

The 14-day exhibition, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, will be open to the public from July 30 to August 13 at the Exhibition Hall, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10-C.

The highlight of the exhibition and the accompanying catalogue is the illustration of 45 coins made by Aviral.