Mughal-era coins on display from tomorrow

Chandigarh, July 28
The Chandigarh Museum has launched the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme that selects students of senior secondary, graduate and post-graduate levels to choose a collection, engage with it creatively, work with the technical staff of the museum, and conduct research to curate an exhibition.
The first exhibition under the programme, curated by Aviral Agarwal — a senior secondary student of science — is the ‘Sultanate and Mughal coins from the collection of the Chandigarh Museum’. Aviral is besotted with the world of coins, especially the Indo-Islamic coinage.
The 14-day exhibition, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, will be open to the public from July 30 to August 13 at the Exhibition Hall, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10-C.
The highlight of the exhibition and the accompanying catalogue is the illustration of 45 coins made by Aviral.
