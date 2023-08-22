Mukul scores brace in Bhavan's victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Mukul scored a brace as Bhavan Vidyalya, Sector 27, recorded a 3-0 win over Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, in the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament being held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37.

Mukul scored the first goal in the 23rd minute, followed by another in the 32nd minute. Aahan netted the third goal in the 37th minute to seal an easy win for the team.

Delhi Public School, Sector 40, logged 3-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 41. Aarush drew the first blood in the 14th minute, while Nivaan doubled the lead in the 32nd minute. Harman netted the third and final goal in the 39th minute.

Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, sailed ahead in the tournament by defeating Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42. The side logged a 2-1 win over their rivals. Abhirajpreet netted both the goals for the Mani Majra outfit, while Paramveer pulled off a consoling goal for the Sector 42 team in the dying minutes of the match.

St Soldier School, Sector 28, stunned hosts Sector 37 team by logging a 2-1 victory. Aditya put the Sector 37 team ahead in the 11th minute. However, Shaurya levelled the score in the 17th minute for the St Solider team. Sidharth scored the winning goal for the side.

