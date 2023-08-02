Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 1

The suspect passengers in the Mullanpur cab driver murder case had booked the taxi on the spot rather than through the mobile app-based system, sources said.

Taxi drivers on strike in Panchkula on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Police officials tracing the route of the vehicle have found that the driver took the road from Milkh village rather than the usual road from Sector 43 to Mullanpur. The CCTV footage of the route is being scanned and the police are hopeful that the case will be cracked soon.

Victim skipped usual route Police officials tracing the route of the vehicle have found that the driver took the road from Milkh village rather than the usual road from Sector 43 to Mullanpur. The CCTV footage of the route is being scanned and the police are hopeful that the case will be cracked soon.

DSP Kharar-2 Dharamvir Singh said, “Police teams have been formed and the probe is being conducted from various angles.”

On July 31, cab driver Dharam Pal (around 35 years old), a resident of Zirakpur, was stabbed to death near Palm Residency, Mullanpur barrier, around 9 pm yesterday. Passers-by said the victim, a native of Rajasthan, was stabbed in the throat and left in a secluded area. The police said the injured driver got off the car and walked to 100 metres to seek help from passers-by.

The police rushed Dharam Pal to the PGI where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, customers had to find their own alternatives as cab, bike taxis and food delivery services remained hit till afternoon in the tricity because of the strike by app-based taxi drivers.

The protesters demanded justice for the family of the deceased and met senior police officials in Mullanpur. Drivers gathered at the Mullanpur barrier, Mohali airport, Kharar and in Panchkula to highlight the deteriorating law and order at night in some pockets of the tricity. The police dispersed them at Mullanpur.

President, Tricity Riders Union, Sahil said, “There are some pockets in the tricity, especially in Mullanpur, Chappar Chiri and Nayagaon, where crime against taxi drivers, carjackings and robberies are frequent at night. We demand police patrolling and better lighting at these secluded spots.”

#Mohali #Panchkula