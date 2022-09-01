Mullanpur resident alleges police inaction

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

A resident of Mullanpur, Aparna Kapoor, has alleged that a former DGP of Punjab Police, Sarabjit Singh, has illegally occupied her parking area and raised a structure but the police have failed to take action against him.

Aparna alleged that she had complained to the Omaxe Casia management and the Mullanpur police station in this regard, but no action had been taken as the former DGP was using his influence. She alleged that Sarabjit Singh had constructed a bathroom in her parking area.

Mullanpur police officials, including SHO and DSP had visited the spot.

Mullanpur SHO Satinder Singh said a complaint was received, after which the police approached the housing society management to resolve the matter. There was a dispute between the two residents of the society over a water tank, which had been resolved, he said.

Aparna said she lived with her 84-year-old father and was being harassed by the cop for the past sometime. She had complained to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the Mohali SSP also.

#Mohali #punjab police