Chandigarh, September 14

A Mumbai-bound plane returned to the city this evening due to the closure of runway at Mumbai Airport following the skidding of a private jet. “The aircraft had to return after non-clearance for landing in Mumbai. The runway was closed for all incoming flights till the removal of debris,” said an official. Kanhari Pinge, a Kathak dancer, said, “I was scheduled to attend an important event, but the plane couldn’t land in Mumbai.”

